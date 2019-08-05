Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,654 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $2,261,000. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $947,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

