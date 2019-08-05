Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 84 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.23.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $121.66 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.