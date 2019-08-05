Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1,569.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $412,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.85.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

