HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 85.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $337.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.03. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $224.43 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,229.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.39.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

