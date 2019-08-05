HempCoin Tops One Day Volume of $62.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $62.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00031565 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003150 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00156322 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004386 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000552 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000378 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 244,172,892 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

