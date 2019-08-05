Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HTGC. Compass Point set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.75 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.54.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 820,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,721. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.97% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.