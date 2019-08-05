Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HT. ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 1,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,649. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $589.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.75). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In related news, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,868.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,592.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,246,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 561,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 149,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 110,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

