Hertz Global (HTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hertz Global to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Hertz Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hertz Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.