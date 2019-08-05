Heska (HSKA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. Heska had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 million. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $79.25 on Monday. Heska has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.23 million, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Heska news, Director Scott Humphrey bought 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,944.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Heska in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

