Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Heska in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.67.

Heska stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $614.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Heska had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Humphrey bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $73,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,062 shares in the company, valued at $225,944.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Heska during the second quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 128.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the second quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heska by 47,400.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

