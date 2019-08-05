Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:HESM opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 120.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 41.1% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 225,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 30.1% during the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.