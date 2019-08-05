Holo (HOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $133.12 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Holo has a market cap of $133.12 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00237438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.01311705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00103084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Binance, Liqui, Hotbit, OOOBTC, WazirX, Bilaxy, ABCC, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

