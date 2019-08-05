Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.78.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.21. 234,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,030. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $219.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,884,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

