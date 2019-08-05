Honey Price Reaches $0.0247 on Exchanges (HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Honey has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. Honey has a market capitalization of $11,269.00 and $6.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.67 or 0.00939003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032112 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00249780 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004438 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003201 BTC.

About Honey

Honey (CRYPTO:HONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev.

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

