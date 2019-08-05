Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $130,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Honeywell International stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.32. 1,688,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,182. The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

