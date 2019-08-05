Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.25-2.48 EPS.

HMN traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 187,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,052. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

HMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

