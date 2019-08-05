Horizon Discovery Group’s (HZD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of LON:HZD opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.28. Horizon Discovery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.20 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252 ($3.29).

In other news, insider Jayesh Pankhania bought 33,112 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £49,999.12 ($65,332.71).

About Horizon Discovery Group

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

