Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) were up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 162,376 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 162,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 55.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 650.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 432,394 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 85.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile (NYSE:HOS)

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

