Horseman Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.18 Million in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $110.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.75. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.