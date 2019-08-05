Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:GRSHU) Shares Up 0.4%

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.55, 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 35,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hostess Brands stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

Hostess Brands, Inc, formerly Gores Holdings, Inc, is a packaged food company. The Company’s segments include Sweet Baked Goods and Other. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hostess Holdings, L.P., produces a range of treats, including Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes and Fruit Pies, in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes.

