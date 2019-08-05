Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.82

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hudson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hudson by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hudson by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hudson by 797.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson (NYSE:HUD)

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

