Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €64.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.00 ($86.05).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €53.28 ($61.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €56.89. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a one year high of €71.74 ($83.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.