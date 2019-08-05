Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $341.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $315.00 to $341.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.21.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,401. Humana has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,190,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,242,553,000 after buying an additional 186,997 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,596,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,594,000 after buying an additional 120,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,198,000 after buying an additional 135,776 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,743,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,775,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,281,000 after buying an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.