Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Lowered to GBX 300

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.91% from the stock’s current price.

IBST has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded Ibstock to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 286 ($3.74).

Shares of LON IBST traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 211.40 ($2.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,033,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.24. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 265.60 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

