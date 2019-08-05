iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ICAD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. 4,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,826. iCAD has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.18.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 96,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iCAD by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

