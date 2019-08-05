Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $56.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 42 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IEP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,884. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($2.34). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 9.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

