Ichor (ICHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q2 2019 guidance at $0.20-0.26 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.20-0.26 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Ichor had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ichor has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $550.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

