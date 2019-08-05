IDEX (IDEX) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and $10,358.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00236480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.01320251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00021688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00103415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000454 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,647,745 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

