Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell Sells 124 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $37,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total value of $46,039.96.

On Monday, June 3rd, Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total value of $377,834.00.

Illumina stock traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,764. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.62 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Illumina by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 101,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Illumina by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,863 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

