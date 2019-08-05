Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.79. Iluka Resources shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1,286,861 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$10.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

