IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $989.58. IMI shares last traded at $968.60, with a volume of 566,155 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,078.33 ($14.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,019.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

