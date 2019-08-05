Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ICD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.19.

ICD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,064.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $70,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 729,189 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,038,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 603,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 211,759 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,040,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

