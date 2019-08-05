Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 3,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,100. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $190.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Dean Layman bought 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $52,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

