ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ING Groep from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $11.15 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.58.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 209,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 360.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,993,000 after buying an additional 1,869,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 577.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,834,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after buying an additional 1,563,502 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $13,248,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,218,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after buying an additional 382,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.