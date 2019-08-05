INMAX (INX) Tops One Day Volume of $39,426.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002749 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. INMAX has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $39,426.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00237633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.01316032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00021401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00102892 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,029,799 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

