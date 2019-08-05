INmune Bio Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 5th (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio’s (NASDAQ:INMB) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 5th. INmune Bio had issued 1,020,560 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $8,164,480 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $13.00 target price on INmune Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $8.82 on Monday. INmune Bio has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.61.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Linda F. Powers bought 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $555,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

