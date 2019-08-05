Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IIPR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.91. 21,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 2.02. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 209.93 and a current ratio of 209.93.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 179.10%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,565 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $283,140.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,144.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 53.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 144.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11,500.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.