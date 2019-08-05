Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 800 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.23 per share, with a total value of $66,584.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 708,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,976,028.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Bancorp by 552.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNBKA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

