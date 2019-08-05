Insider Buying: Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Director Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Director Robert T. Holland bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MRBK traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $17.13. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.07. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bank stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 7.46% of Meridian Bank worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

