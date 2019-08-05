Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $172,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,055. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 67.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

