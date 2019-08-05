Insider Selling: Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Sells 47,734 Shares of Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Dennis J. Martin sold 47,734 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,449,681.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FSS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 362,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.40 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Several analysts have commented on FSS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 123,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $19,996,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

