Insider Selling: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) Insider Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) insider Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$12,077.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,225,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,596,780.52.

Genesis Mining Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 222,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$73,313.75.

On Monday, July 29th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 359,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$110,823.30.

On Friday, July 26th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 108,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$36,007.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 220,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$71,772.75.

On Monday, July 22nd, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 196,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$72,292.35.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 431,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$169,339.90.

On Monday, July 15th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 135,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$60,907.25.

On Friday, July 12th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 157,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$73,631.25.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 286,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$134,196.60.

On Monday, July 8th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 204,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$98,613.60.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.34. 249,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,102. The company has a market cap of $102.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.90.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

