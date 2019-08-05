Insider Selling: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) Insider Sells 431,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) insider Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$169,339.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,517,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,598,659.15.

Genesis Mining Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 222,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$73,313.75.

On Monday, July 29th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 359,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$110,823.30.

On Friday, July 26th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 108,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$36,007.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 220,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$71,772.75.

On Monday, July 22nd, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 196,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$72,292.35.

On Friday, July 19th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 27,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$12,077.10.

On Monday, July 15th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 135,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$60,907.25.

On Friday, July 12th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 157,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$73,631.25.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 286,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$134,196.60.

On Monday, July 8th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 204,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$98,613.60.

Shares of HIVE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.34. 249,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,102. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.41.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.