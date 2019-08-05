Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Insider Sells 11,140 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $265,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Kent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Jeff Kent sold 3,620 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $89,196.80.

HZNP stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,344. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 114,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

