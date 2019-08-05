Insider Selling: Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Major Shareholder Sells $24,277.37 in Stock

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) major shareholder Charles John Larsen sold 2,427,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total transaction of $24,277.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Charles John Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marijuana Company Of America alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Charles John Larsen sold 1,500,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Charles John Larsen sold 1,611,926 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total transaction of $16,119.26.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Charles John Larsen sold 500,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Charles John Larsen sold 1,000,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

OTCMKTS MCOA opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Marijuana Company Of America Company Profile

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Company Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Company Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.