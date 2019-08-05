Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Director Raymond Oppel sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $1,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MTH stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.