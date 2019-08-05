Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman Sells $618,117.60 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $618,117.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,114,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pool stock opened at $188.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 544.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 price objective on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

