Insider Selling: Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) EVP Sells $57,990.00 in Stock

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $57,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julia M. Lawler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $58,540.00.

Shares of PFG opened at $55.29 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $290,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 208.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

