Insider Selling: QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) SVP Sells 1,478 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.80. 11,130,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,075,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $90.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.