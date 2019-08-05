Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SQ traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.85. 21,148,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,242.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 3.31. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on Square and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.